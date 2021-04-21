Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Slovakia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 21) announced four new COVID-19 infections from Slovakia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced four new cases of COVID-19, raising the country's total to 1,082. The latest cases include one Taiwanese, one Indonesian, and two Filipinos.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence, an epidemic prevention hotel, or quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 1080 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who had been working in Slovakia for a long period of time. In March of this year, he experienced an abnormality with his sense of taste and smell as well as chills and dizziness, and he soon tested positive for COVID-19.

The man returned to Taiwan on April 4 and was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel. When his quarantine ended on April 19, he went to a hospital to take a self-paid coronavirus test.

On April 21, he tested positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 29. A subsequent test came back positive with a Ct value of 33, while he was also found to be positive for both IgM and IgG antibodies.

The health department has not listed any contacts in his case because he is asymptomatic, did not come into contact with others during quarantine, and hospital staff who came into contact with him wore proper protective equipment.

Chen said that case No. 1081 is an Indonesian man in his 40s who came to Taiwan to study on April 3. He was tested for the coronavirus when his quarantine ended on April 19.

He was found to have a Ct value of 35, while a second test resulted in a Ct value of 37. He tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

The health department has not listed any contacts in his case because he is asymptomatic, did not come into contact with others during quarantine, and hospital staff who came into contact with him wore proper protective equipment.

Chen stated that case No. 1082 is a female Filipino migrant worker in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on April 6. As her quarantine was expiring, she underwent a coronavirus test on April 19.

On April 21, she tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 32, while the results of a second nucleic acid test and serum antibody test are still pending. Because she has been asymptomatic throughout her stay in Taiwan and did not come into contact with others during quarantine, no contacts have been listed in her case.

Case No. 1083 is a female Filipino migrant worker in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on March 17. While still in quarantine, she underwent a coronavirus test on March 30, and the results came back negative.

After her quarantine ended, her company arranged for her to undergo self-health monitoring in another residence. As required by her employer, on April 19 she took a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test.

On April 21, she tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 33. She was found to be negative for IgM antibodies and negative for IgG antibodies.

The results of a second nucleic acid test are still pending. Since she did not come into contact with others during quarantine and hospital staff who came in contact with her wore proper protective equipment, the health department has not listed any contacts in her case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 200,225 COVID-19 tests, with 198,460 coming back negative. Out of the 1,082 officially confirmed cases, 964 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case, and the status of the two new cases has yet to be determined.

Up until now, 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,038 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 33 patients still undergoing treatment.