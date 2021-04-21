Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 1st test against Sri Lanka

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 12:49
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka dropped former captain Dinesh Chandimal to make way for the return of Angelo Mathews and had to bowl first after losing the toss Wednesday in the series-opening test against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old Mathews missed the drawn two-test series in the Caribbean but his return for the two-test home series against Bangladesh meant Sri Lanka selectors had to make a difficult call on which batsman to leave out.

The pitch retained a nice grass cover but that didn’t deter Bangladesh from batting first.

Lahiru Kumara, a right-arm pace bowler from Kandy who missed the West Indies series after testing positive for COVID-19, was recalled to Sri Lanka’s attack.

Bangladesh is without the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan.

Updated : 2021-04-21 15:23 GMT+08:00

