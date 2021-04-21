Alexa
China's Xi to participate in Biden's climate summit

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 11:29
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.

Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and “deliver an important speech," the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.

Xi said in December that China’s emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Wednesday's announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week’s meeting.

