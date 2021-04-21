Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar

Art made from ocean detritus on display in Driftwood Ximending. (Taihu Brewing photo) Art made from ocean detritus on display in Driftwood Ximending. (Taihu Brewing photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taihu Brewing has unveiled art made from ocean waste at its bar in Taipei's Ximen area.

To celebrate the upcoming Earth Day (April 22), Taiwanese craft beer brand Taihu Brewing (臺虎精釀) has added the new features to its bar Driftwood Ximending. Craft beer lovers now sip their beverages beneath a colorful jellyfish made of recycled beach detritus.

The new decor was a collaboration with Taiwanderful Recycle Co., which was established by foreign residents Josh Campbell and Tyler Kaplan, who love surfing on the east coast. The pair devote themselves to looking for solutions for plastic pollution with their craft know-how.



Interior of Driftwood Ximending (Taihu Brewing photo)



"Jellyfish" made from recycled waste collected by Taiwanderful Recycle Co. (Taihu Brewing photo)

Taihu Brewing stated that the materials they selected to decorate Driftwood in 2017 were mainly driftwood, thatch, and bamboo baskets. Thus, the bar has a relaxing, beachside atmosphere compared to other Taihu branches.

More recently, more than a dozen items, including the Taihu Brewing logo and surfboards, were crafted by Taiwanderful from recycled fish nets, plastic, and nylon bags. Campbell expressed that while art cannot solve the problem, it can raise public awareness about marine pollution.

For more information, visit the Driftwood Ximending Facebook page.



Tyler Kaplan (left) and Joshua Campbell (Taihu Brewing photo)



(Taihu Brewing photo)