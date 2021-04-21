Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar

Taihu Brewing's Driftwood Ximending decked out in art made from ocean waste

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/21 11:59
Art made from ocean detritus on display in Driftwood Ximending. (Taihu Brewing photo)

Art made from ocean detritus on display in Driftwood Ximending. (Taihu Brewing photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taihu Brewing has unveiled art made from ocean waste at its bar in Taipei's Ximen area.

To celebrate the upcoming Earth Day (April 22), Taiwanese craft beer brand Taihu Brewing (臺虎精釀) has added the new features to its bar Driftwood Ximending. Craft beer lovers now sip their beverages beneath a colorful jellyfish made of recycled beach detritus.

The new decor was a collaboration with Taiwanderful Recycle Co., which was established by foreign residents Josh Campbell and Tyler Kaplan, who love surfing on the east coast. The pair devote themselves to looking for solutions for plastic pollution with their craft know-how.

Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar
Interior of Driftwood Ximending (Taihu Brewing photo)

Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar
"Jellyfish" made from recycled waste collected by Taiwanderful Recycle Co. (Taihu Brewing photo)

Taihu Brewing stated that the materials they selected to decorate Driftwood in 2017 were mainly driftwood, thatch, and bamboo baskets. Thus, the bar has a relaxing, beachside atmosphere compared to other Taihu branches.

More recently, more than a dozen items, including the Taihu Brewing logo and surfboards, were crafted by Taiwanderful from recycled fish nets, plastic, and nylon bags. Campbell expressed that while art cannot solve the problem, it can raise public awareness about marine pollution.

For more information, visit the Driftwood Ximending Facebook page.

Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar
Tyler Kaplan (left) and Joshua Campbell (Taihu Brewing photo)

Taiwanderful crafts decor from detritus in Taipei bar
(Taihu Brewing photo)
Driftwood 西門町
Taihu Brewing
Taiwanderful
recycle
ocean
environment protection
Earth Day
bar
craft beer
art
handmade craft
pollution

RELATED ARTICLES

Sotheby's to collaborate with Taiwanese 'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou
Sotheby's to collaborate with Taiwanese 'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou
2021/04/20 14:39
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
2021/04/20 11:34
Taiwan's Kavalan scores again at Icons of Whisky awards
Taiwan's Kavalan scores again at Icons of Whisky awards
2021/04/17 20:49
Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous art
Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous art
2021/04/14 18:00
UK artist's first Asian solo show delights in Taipei
UK artist's first Asian solo show delights in Taipei
2021/04/10 17:29

Updated : 2021-04-21 13:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel