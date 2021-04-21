Knicks beat Hornets 109-97, run winning streak to 7 games

New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game ... New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington drives past New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, ... Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington drives past New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks' Kevin Knox II, left, fouls Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in... New York Knicks' Kevin Knox II, left, fouls Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks' Julius Randle goes to the basket as Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday... New York Knicks' Julius Randle goes to the basket as Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks' RJ Barrett reacts after scoring during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 202... New York Knicks' RJ Barrett reacts after scoring during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel goes to the basket during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 202... New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel goes to the basket during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Barrett's offense and the Knicks' defense changed the game after the Hornets scored 66 points in the first half. New York held Charlotte to just 31 after halftime.

Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each scored 17 points off the bench for the Knicks. who moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are on their longest winning streak since winning eight straight in March 2014.

Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock each had 16 points.

P.J. Washington scored 26 points and Terry Rozier had 21 for the Hornets.

Charlotte shook off a slow start to lead 66-60 at halftime, led by 24 points from Washington.

New York, which had lost five straight games to the Hornets, opened the third quarter with a six straight points to tie it on a dunk by Nerlens Noel.

After Jalen McDaniels tied it at 69, New York went on an 19-8 run, capped by five straight points from Barrett to make it 88-77 with 2:36 left in the quarter.

A 7-0 run highlighted by Bullock’s 3-pointer increased New York's lead to 102-90 with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter. Charlotte answered with five straight points to cut the lead to 102-95.

The Knicks then put the game out of reach with 3-pointer from Bullock and a jumper from Rose with 2:28 left in regulation

TIP-INS

Hornets: Washington is the sixth Charlotte player in the last 25 seasons to score more than 20 points in the first half off the bench. … Malik Monk has 24 first-half points against Miami on March 26. … Miles Bridges had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Knicks: Quickley scored all of his points in the first half. He was 4 for 7 behind the 3-point line. ... The Knicks made 18 3-pointers.

WAITING GAME

Charlotte coach James Borrego could not give a timeline as to when rookie LaMelo Ball will return to the lineup after fracturing his right wrist March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Nothing is written in stone,” Borrego said. “There’s an opportunity to him back (now that) the cast is off.”

The Hornets will look to see if the “flexibility” in Ball’s wrist improves significantly now that he has been granted permission by the medical staff for individual basketball activity.

Ball, the third pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 41 games before he was injured.

“He’s young and I’m hopeful that helps that that wrist gets back to normal. We have a little bit of time,” Borrego said. “The No. 1 thing is it doesn’t sound like he can injure this thing further.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Knicks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night