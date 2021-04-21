Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico cartel attacks police with exploding drones; wounds 2

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 09:41
Mexico cartel attacks police with exploding drones; wounds 2

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The battle for a key town in western Mexico has become both more medieval, and more high-tech, after two police officers were injured by drones apparently carrying explosive devices.

Two cartels are battling for control of El Aguaje, a hamlet in the Aguililla township in Michoacán state: Jalisco New Generation and the rival New Michoacán Family, or the Viagras.

The Jalisco cartel has recently staged attacks in the area. And in October 2019, Jalisco gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in El Aguaje.

State police were sent in to restore order earlier this month, and the cartels responded by parking hijacked trucks across roads and even adopted ancient techniques like digging deep trenches across roadways to keep police convoys out.

On Tuesday, authorities announced they had used backhoes to fill in many of the trenches.

Now, the Jalisco cartel is accused of targeting police with more modern attacks: explosive-laden drones.

State police said Tuesday that the two officers have been treated and released from a hospital.

Updated : 2021-04-21 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel