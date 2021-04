Bailey, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 6-1 win over Rangers

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin looks down as New York Islanders Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Jordan Eberl... New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin looks down as New York Islanders Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Jordan Eberle during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sprays water onto his face during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Isl... New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sprays water onto his face during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stands at the goal as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Kevin Rooney during the second perio... New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stands at the goal as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Kevin Rooney during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Ne... New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12), Anthony Beauvillier (18) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skate past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31... New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12), Anthony Beauvillier (18) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skate past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) after Bailey scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stops a shot during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Tuesd... New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stops a shot during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) deflects a shot by New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich, not seen, during the first period of an NHL ... New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) deflects a shot by New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich, not seen, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, right, vies for control of the puck against New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) and Ryan Pulock (6) during the first ... New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, right, vies for control of the puck against New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) and Ryan Pulock (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, right, stops a shot by New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey ga... New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, right, stops a shot by New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York... New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers 6-1 Tuesday night.

Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.

Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all against New Jersey — and lost in regulation for just the second time in 12 games (8-2-2). Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in four career starts against the Islanders.

The Islanders took a 3-1 lead into the third and scored three times in a 3:38 span midway through the period to put the game away.

Pageau fired a one-timer into the top right corner off a pass from Beauvillier for his 13th of the season at 7:44 to give the Islanders a three-goal lead.

Beauvillier then set up Bailey for a one timer from nearly the same spot with 9:44 left. It was Bailey's second of the game and eighth of the season.

After a Rangers turnover, Travis Zajac brought the puck up the left side on a 2-on-1 and passed it to Eberle, who beat Shesterkin for his 15th to make it 6-1 just 1:06 later.

The Islanders, who scored just two goals while losing two of three on their road trip, improved to 19-2-2 at home this season. The Rangers, 4-0-2 in their last six on the road, were 9-1-2 in their last 12 games at the Nassau Coliseum.

Leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Islanders scored twice in a 4:07 span early in the second period to pad their advantage.

Nelson tipped Nick Leddy's centering pass in front past Shesterkin for his team-leading 16th of the season at 1:38. With the Islanders on their third power play of the game, Beauvillier then scored from the right circle off a pass from Noah Dobson to make it 3-0 at 5:45.

The Rangers got on the scoreboard with just under nine minutes left in the second as Brendan Smith's shot from the right point deflected off Rooney's stick and past Varlamov. for his seventh.

Varlamov made two stellar saves with 90 seconds left in the middle period, the first on a wraparound try by Brett Howden and then his follow try in front.

The Islanders outshot the Rangers 11-8 in a fast-paced opening period and had plenty of scoring chances.

Bailey, back after missing the last two games, gave the Islanders the 1-0 lead late in the first. Jean-Gabriel Pageau cut toward the net and passed across the front to Bailey, who quickly put it in past Shesterkin for with 2:18 left.

BIG HIT

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was helped off the ice and to the dressing room midway through the first period after taking a hard hit in the corner from the Islanders’ Matt Martin. Trouba stumbled as he got up and fell back to the ice. Moments earlier, Trouba had leveled Martin with a hard hit near the sideboards. The Rangers later announced Trouba would not return to the game.

STREAK

Ryan Pulock played in his 241st consecutive game, breaking a tie with J.P. Parise to take over sole possession of ninth place on the franchise list.

SOMBER

There was a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the shooting earlier in the day at the Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead, New York, about four miles from Nassau Coliseum. At least one person was killed and two were injured in the incident.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game series and five-game homestand.

Islanders: Host Washington on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series — the first two at home and the last on the road.