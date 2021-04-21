Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies

Two domestic vaccines show efficacy against COVID variants, likely to be rolled out in July

  406
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/21 10:54
Researchers at Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

Researchers at Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to share its homegrown coronavirus vaccines with diplomatic allies once the manufacturers secure emergency use authorization for their products, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (April 20).

During a press conference, Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), director-general of the MOFA Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, said the country would not hesitate to provide its locally developed vaccines to allies after domestic demand is met. He said using the vaccines as foreign aid would certainly be an option for the Taiwanese government, as Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) had previously suggested.

Yui said some allies have already contacted Taiwan about its vaccines and that the government is helping them meet the demand by engaging with other like-minded nations. He added that the country has been providing masks and other medical equipment to its partners since last year.

When asked about Beijing's attempt to lure Paraguay into breaking off relations with Taiwan in exchange for inoculations, Yui assured the press that bilateral ties with the South American country remain steady. He said the crisis was de-escalated after Taiwan helped Paraguay secure a large batch of doses from India.

Earlier this week, two Taiwanese vaccine manufacturers — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗) and United Biomedical (聯亞生技) — announced that their vaccine candidates have entered phase 2 clinical trials. They said antibody tests for the vaccine hopefuls indicate satisfactory efficacy against variants from both the U.K. and South Africa.

Taiwan is currently administering AstraZeneca vaccine doses that it purchased directly from the company and secured through COVAX. The Central Epidemic Command Center has said the country will likely receive 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in May and have its domestic shots ready by July.
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
diplomatic allies
allies
MOFA
Alexander Yui
Paraguay
Medigen
United Biomedical
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine hospitals struggle to cope as more severe COVID-19 wave hits
Philippine hospitals struggle to cope as more severe COVID-19 wave hits
2021/04/20 21:30
New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president
New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president
2021/04/20 16:44
US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
2021/04/20 12:45
Vaccine hopes boost euro, dollar on back foot as yields off highs
Vaccine hopes boost euro, dollar on back foot as yields off highs
2021/04/20 12:10
Taiwan-Paraguay ties unchanged despite China’s vaccine diplomacy: MOFA
Taiwan-Paraguay ties unchanged despite China’s vaccine diplomacy: MOFA
2021/04/20 12:08

Updated : 2021-04-21 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel