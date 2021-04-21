Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 05:54
English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Chelsea 0, Brighton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Norwich 0, Watford 1

Watford: Dan Gosling (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 1, Cardiff 1

Brentford: Tarique Fosu (63).

Cardiff: Kieffer Moore (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 0, QPR 1

QPR: Lyndon Dykes (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (37).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 3, Derby 0

Preston: Ben Whiteman (18), Ched Evans (73), Ryan Ledson (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1

Swindon: Brett Pitman (18, 61), Tyler Smith (90).

Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0

Rochdale: Oliver Rathbone (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2

Shrewsbury: Ollie Norburn (66).

Wigan: Will Keane (27), Callum Lang (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

Northampton 3, Ipswich 0

Northampton: Peter Kioso (8, 32), Ryan Watson (84).

Halftime: 2-0.

Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1

Lincoln: Timothy Eyoma (27).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Fraser (17), Will Grigg (60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1

Accrington Stanley: Dion Charles (41, 90).

Doncaster: Tyreece John-Jules (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (62), Alex Woodyard (64).

Oxford United: Josh Ruffels (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1

Gillingham: Connor Ogilvie (15).

Halftime: 0-1.

Plymouth 0, Charlton 6

Charlton: Jake Forster-Caskey (26), Jayden Stockley (45), Kelland Watts (47), Alex Gilbey (49), Liam Millar (56), Chuks Aneke (89).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hull 2, Sunderland 2

Hull: Josh Magennis (28, 64).

Sunderland: Jordan Jones (10), Grant Leadbitter (34).

Halftime: 1-2.

Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2

Crewe: Owen Dale (24), Chris Porter (83).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two Walsall 0, Salford 2

Salford: Ian Henderson (19), Jordan Turnbull (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1

Cheltenham: George Lloyd (43).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0

Newport County: Liam Shephard (52), Aaron Lewis (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town: George Lapslie (19), James Perch (80), Tyrese Sinclair (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4

Leyton Orient: Daniel Kemp (45), Declan Drysdale (73).

Cambridge United: Joe Ironside (19, 80), Shilow Tracey (64), Paul Mullin (69).

Halftime: 1-1.

Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3

Oldham: Alfie John Mccalmont (7), Dylan Bahamboula (46), George Blackwood (75).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (22), Yann Songo'o (28), Luke Waterfall (81).

Halftime: 0-2.

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 2, Southend 0

Colchester: Michael Folivi (30), Harry Pell (37).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bradford 0, Tranmere 1

Tranmere: Paudie O'Connor (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Barrow 0, Port Vale 2

Port Vale: Tom Conlon (30, 76).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bolton 1, Carlisle 0

Bolton: Eoin Doyle (28).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League Aldershot 1, Kings Lynn 1

Aldershot: No Name (31).

Kings Lynn: No Name (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 6

Maidenhead United: No Name (34, 64, 69, 71, 81, 85).

Halftime: 0-1.

Chesterfield 1, Halifax Town 2

Chesterfield: No Name (71).

Halifax Town: No Name (8, 29).

Halftime: 0-2.

Woking 0, Torquay United 2

Torquay United: No Name (14, 15).

Halftime: 0-2.

Updated : 2021-04-21 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel