Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 06:49
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .404; Cruz, Minnesota, .390; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .389; Bogaerts, Boston, .386; Martinez, Boston, .383; Gurriel, Houston, .358; Mullins, Baltimore, .355; Trout, Los Angeles, .354; Walsh, Los Angeles, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .340.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 18; Martinez, Boston, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; France, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Eaton, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 6 tied at 11.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; France, Seattle, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19; 6 tied at 18.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Robert, Chicago, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; Rodón, Chicago, 2-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 2-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23; Wacha, Tampa Bay, 20.

Updated : 2021-04-21 08:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel