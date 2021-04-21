Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bautista Agut beats Andújar to advance in Barcelona Open

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 04:32
Bautista Agut beats Andújar to advance in Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated fellow Spaniard Pablo Andújar 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 in the Barcelona Open.

Bautista Agut will now face Jannik Sinner, who got past Egor Gerasimov 6-3, 6-2 at the clay-court tournament.

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 7-5, while David Goffin beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-4.

American Frances Tiafoe advanced past wild card Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6 (2), while Australian Jordan Thompson defeated veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Local favorite Feliciano Lopez lost 6-4, 6-3 against Italian wild card Lorenzo Musetti.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal makes his debut on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-21 07:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan