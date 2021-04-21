Alexa
Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 04:24
BOSTON (AP) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s on Tuesday.

Janey released 13 pages of internal affairs records Tuesday on Patrick Rose Sr., a 66-year-old retired officer and one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association who has pleaded not guilty to 33 charges involving six alleged victims.

The mayor said previous leaders of the police department clearly neglected their duties to protect and serve. An internal affairs investigation in 1996, she said, found credible evidence Rose sexually assaulted a minor, but the department made no attempt to fire him.

“It is deeply unsettling and entirely unacceptable that Rose remained on the force for two decades and eventually became the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association,” Janey said in a statement.

Rose has pleaded not guilty to 33 total charges involving six alleged victims and is being held on $200,000 cash bail.

Rose's lawyer has said Rose “maintains his innocence to all of the charges that have been brought against him and he maintains his innocence to what was alleged to have transpired back in 1995.”

Updated : 2021-04-21 07:00 GMT+08:00

