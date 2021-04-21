Alexa
United Airlines, Altria Group fall; IBM, ManpowerGroup rise

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 04:21
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., down $7.98 to $110.15.

The railroad operator made a rival buyout offer for Kansas City Southern to top Canadian Pacific Railway.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.04 to $138.16.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $4.69 to $50.30.

The airline's first-quarter loss was worse than analysts had expected.

Abbott Laboratories, down $4.53 to $120.

The maker of Pedialyte reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.14 to $137.75.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper is raising prices because of higher commodity costs.

Altria Group Inc., down $1.89 to $47.19.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering requiring tobacco companies to cut the nicotine level of cigarettes sold in the U.S.

ManpowerGroup Inc., up $4.10 to $113.20.

The staffing company's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dover Corp., up $4.43 to $144.86

The Illinois-based maker of garbage trucks and fuel pumps reported strong financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Updated : 2021-04-21 06:59 GMT+08:00

