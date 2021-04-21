Alexa
4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 04:04
PARIS (AP) — Mathieu Guillaud led fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières into the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-0 upset win over second-division Toulouse on Tuesday.

Toulouse, which is on track for promotion to the top division, was let down by its defense.

Rumilly-Vallières captain Alexis Peuget floated in a free kick that goalkeeper Isak Pettersson failed to reach before Guillaud headed the underdogs into a 19th-minute lead.

Guillaud forced the second goal too, scoring via young Toulouse defender Anthony Rouault’s chest to seal the result in the 83rd.

Another fourth-tier side, Canet Roussillon FC, was hosting Montpellier later. Canet knocked Marseille out last month.

On Wednesday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays Angers, and Monaco visits Lyon in the other quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

