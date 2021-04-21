Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kentucky 7-footer Olivier Sarr declares for NBA draft

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 04:18
Kentucky 7-footer Olivier Sarr declares for NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Olivier Sarr has declared for the NBA draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility after one season with the Wildcats.

The 7-foot Frenchman transferred last year from Wake Forest and averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Sarr shot 47%, including 12 3-pointers on 46% accuracy, and 79% from the free throw line. He also provided experience and leadership for a young Wildcats squad that ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament with a 9-16 finish.

In a release Sarr said he was blessed “to have learned from two great coaches” at Kentucky with John Calipari and Danny Manning at Wake Forest. Calipari said Sarr “really improved” in his lone season with the Wildcats and added, “He is only going to get better.”

Sarr, who will graduate next month with a communications degree, joins Brandon Boston Jr., Terrance Clarke and Isaiah Jackson in the draft. Jackson has left open the option of returning to school.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-21 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan