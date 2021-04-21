Alexa
Cologne upsets Leipzig 2-1 giving Bayern chance to pull away

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/21 02:55
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong prays ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena stadiu...

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne captain Jonas Hector scored twice for Cologne to upset Leipzig 2-1 and boost its chances of Bundesliga survival on Tuesday.

Second-place Leipzig’s defeat gives Bayern Munich a chance to move 10 points clear with a win over Bayer Leverkusen later.

Leipzig dominated the first half in terms of chances and possession but was caught out after the break when Hector – a defender – headed in the opener after Dayot Upamecano left him in too much space at the far post for Jannes Horn’s cross.

Amadou Haidara equalized in the 59th, but Hector scored again a minute later, firing inside the right post after playing a one-two with Ondrej Duda, who set him up with his heel. It was the first time the Germany defender scored twice in a Bundesliga game.

Justin Kluivert hit the side netting in injury time as Leipzig desperately pushed for an equalizer, but Cologne held on for what could be a vital win.

Cologne remained second from bottom in an automatic relegation place, behind Hertha Berlin on goal difference and just one point behind Arminia Bielefeld, which was hosting bottom side Schalke later.

Schalke needs at least a draw against Bielefeld to avoid its fourth relegation from the league. Also later, Eintracht Frankfurt was facing Augsburg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

