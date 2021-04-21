Alexa
English cricket's national selector removed in shake-up

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 03:13
LONDON (AP) — The national selector of England's men's cricket team was removed on Tuesday as part of a restructuring that made the role redundant after more than a century.

Ed Smith is leaving at the end of April after about three years in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Overall responsibility for future squad selections will fall on Chris Silverwood, the team's head coach. Silverwood will work with the teams' respective captains, Joe Root (test) and Eoin Morgan (ODIs and Twenty20s).

“The current process of selecting England teams has been in place for over 120 years," said Ashley Giles, managing director of the England team. "Even though this system has its merits, with advances in technology and a greater information-gathering resource at our disposal than ever before, the restructure is in the best interests of helping England men’s teams be successful.

“The new structure also makes lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, taking ultimate responsibility for picking England senior men’s squads.”

Updated : 2021-04-21 05:12 GMT+08:00

