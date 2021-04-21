Alexa
Black Pumas, Machine Gun Kelly to perform at NFL draft

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/21 02:23
FILE - Eric Burton of Black Pumas performs "Colors" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in this Thursday, March 11, 2021, ...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Grammy Award nominated rock & soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland's own Machine Gun Kelly will perform at next week's NFL draft.

The league announced its musical acts for the second and third days of the draft, which is back on the road after being all virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A massive stage has been constructed near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to host the three-day event from April 29 to May 1.

Black Pumas will perform after the third round is completed on April 30. Their self-titled debut album was nominated as Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School on Cleveland's east side, will close the festivities the following day.

Rockers Kings of Leon will help kick off the draft on April 29 before Commissioner Roger Goodell tells the Jacksonville Jaguars they are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

