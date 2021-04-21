Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 00:44
This aerial photo provided by WABC shows police responding to the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, N.Y., on Tuesday...

This aerial photo provided by WABC shows police responding to the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, N.Y., on Tuesday...

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting a Long Island grocery store, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The person killed was a 49-year-old employee, police said at an afternoon press conference near the scene. The shooting happened inside a manager's office, upstairs from the shopping floor.

There were around “a couple hundred" people inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The person of interest had a small handgun.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating gunfire at a Long Island supermarket, officials said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday that there had been shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.

Nassau County police say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. for possible shots fired at the store. A police spokesperson said there was no immediate information on casualties.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of New York City.

Updated : 2021-04-21 03:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan