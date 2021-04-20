Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Angie Thomas Scholarship is awarded to aspiring writer

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 23:34
Angie Thomas Scholarship is awarded to aspiring writer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bestselling author Angie Thomas has surprised an incoming freshman with news that the young woman is receiving a full scholarship to the private university where Thomas earned her bachelor's degree.

Thomas popped into an online meeting Monday to tell Andrea Foreman of Wilmington, Delaware, about the award that will cover tuition, room and board for four years at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

This is the second year for Belhaven to award the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to a student who will major in creative writing.

Belhaven established the scholarship to honor Thomas, a 2011 graduate who has written the young adult bestselling novels “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up.” Her new novel, “Concrete Rose,” was published in January.

“Your submission package was just incredible,” Thomas told Foreman. “It absolutely blew me away. ... You are truly, truly gifted, and I have no doubt that the creative writing program was created for someone like you, and that you're just going to succeed and soar.”

A smiling Foreman thanked Thomas and told her, “It's so nice to meet you. Oh, my gosh.”

The Belhaven creative writing chairman, Randall Smith, said in a university news release Tuesday that Foreman has shown "passion for writing, a distinct voice, the ability to realize complex and nuanced characters on the page and gutsy determination to pursue creative transparency.”

Updated : 2021-04-21 01:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan