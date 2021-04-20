Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

EMA issues warning over Johnson & Johnson vaccine, stops short of ruling against use

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/20 14:35
The EMA has backed the J&J vaccine, though it does recognize "very rare" cases of blood clotting linked to the shot

The EMA has backed the J&J vaccine, though it does recognize "very rare" cases of blood clotting linked to the shot

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Tuesday the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine has possible links to "very rare" cases of blood clots — but stopped short of ruling against using the one-shot dose.

The EU drug regulator said in a statement: "The EMA concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen [the market name for the J&J vaccine]." The EMA "also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine."

"In reaching its conclusion, the Committee took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots."

Last week, J&J halted its European rollout after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recommended a pause to administering the shot while rare blood clot cases are investigated.

US health officials identified eight instances of the unusual blood clotting disorders among nearly 7 million people who were immunized with the one-dose vaccine across the country.

US decision expected on Friday

Washington's pandemic chief Anthony Fauci said the United States is likely to announce its decision by Friday.

Fauci said he'd be, "very surprised if we don't have a resumption in some form."

Johnson & Johnson advised European governments to store their doses until the EMA had come to a conclusion.

The delay was a further blow to vaccination efforts in the European Union, which have been plagued by logistical problems and concerns over rare instances of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

jsi/js (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-21 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan