All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|46
|29
|13
|4
|62
|163
|141
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|127
|105
|Pittsburgh
|45
|28
|14
|3
|59
|152
|126
|Boston
|43
|25
|12
|6
|56
|125
|110
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|151
|118
|Philadelphia
|45
|20
|18
|7
|47
|128
|162
|New Jersey
|44
|14
|24
|6
|34
|109
|150
|Buffalo
|45
|12
|26
|7
|31
|111
|154
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|44
|29
|10
|5
|63
|142
|107
|Florida
|46
|29
|12
|5
|63
|147
|125
|Tampa Bay
|45
|30
|13
|2
|62
|152
|117
|Nashville
|47
|25
|21
|1
|51
|126
|132
|Dallas
|44
|18
|14
|12
|48
|125
|111
|Chicago
|46
|21
|20
|5
|47
|129
|144
|Detroit
|47
|16
|24
|7
|39
|105
|148
|Columbus
|47
|15
|23
|9
|39
|116
|158
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|32
|11
|2
|66
|150
|100
|Colorado
|43
|30
|9
|4
|64
|154
|101
|Minnesota
|44
|28
|13
|3
|59
|137
|117
|Arizona
|46
|20
|21
|5
|45
|123
|146
|St. Louis
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|124
|135
|San Jose
|45
|18
|22
|5
|41
|120
|152
|Los Angeles
|42
|16
|20
|6
|38
|114
|127
|Anaheim
|46
|14
|25
|7
|35
|103
|147
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|45
|28
|12
|5
|61
|147
|120
|Winnipeg
|45
|27
|15
|3
|57
|144
|120
|Edmonton
|44
|27
|15
|2
|56
|141
|121
|Montreal
|43
|19
|15
|9
|47
|126
|123
|Calgary
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|118
|133
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|103
|122
|Ottawa
|46
|16
|26
|4
|36
|126
|166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT
Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Ottawa 4, Calgary 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO
Florida 4, Columbus 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 1
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.