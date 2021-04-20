Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105
Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126
Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110
N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118
Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162
New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150
Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107
Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125
Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117
Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132
Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111
Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144
Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148
Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117
Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121
Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122
Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO

Florida 4, Columbus 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-21 01:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan