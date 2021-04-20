All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105 Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126 Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150 Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107 Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125 Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148 Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO

Florida 4, Columbus 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.