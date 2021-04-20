Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 6 .647 _
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2
Baltimore 7 9 .438
Toronto 7 9 .438
New York 5 10 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 6 .600 _
Cleveland 8 7 .533 1
Chicago 8 9 .471 2
Minnesota 6 8 .429
Detroit 6 10 .375
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 6 .647 _
Los Angeles 8 6 .571
Oakland 9 7 .563
Texas 8 9 .471 3
Houston 7 8 .467 3

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 _
Philadelphia 8 8 .500
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438
Washington 5 9 .357
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½
St. Louis 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438
Chicago 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 4 .765 _
San Francisco 10 6 .625
San Diego 10 8 .556
Arizona 6 10 .375
Colorado 4 12 .250

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-21 01:17 GMT+08:00

