Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 17

Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 1

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-21 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan