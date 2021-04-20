Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;16;76%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;11;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;29;15;Breezy, not as warm;26;11;W;23;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;10;High clouds;19;11;SE;9;66%;19%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;16;6;Showers around;12;3;N;21;66%;61%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with clearing;12;0;Brilliant sunshine;13;1;ESE;6;51%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;E;14;29%;6%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold;2;-7;Mostly sunny, warmer;11;-4;N;19;24%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;E;17;52%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;S;12;42%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, rain, breezy;19;16;Some sun, a shower;22;16;WSW;10;74%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;40;23;Hazy sun, very hot;41;25;NNE;13;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SW;10;72%;60%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A t-storm around;32;21;WNW;8;59%;76%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;SSW;10;66%;74%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;12;Partly sunny;15;11;ENE;20;81%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SE;15;46%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;13;5;Partly sunny;16;7;SSW;11;69%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a shower;16;3;Spotty showers;15;3;WNW;13;62%;64%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;22;11;Some sun;21;12;E;10;55%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;15;A t-storm around;26;14;W;7;57%;42%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers;15;6;Spotty showers;18;6;NNE;12;56%;68%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;16;7;Showers around;15;2;NE;10;68%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;14;4;Partly sunny, warmer;17;5;WSW;13;68%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A few showers;14;1;Spotty showers;17;3;SSW;9;62%;65%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;20;ENE;20;66%;5%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;Mostly cloudy;27;18;SE;9;48%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;12;Turning cloudy;24;16;ENE;10;51%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;31;16;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;NNE;22;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;12;SE;13;70%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;A passing shower;27;17;ESE;7;59%;57%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;28;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;15;61%;2%;9

Chicago, United States;Snow this afternoon;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;0;WSW;10;57%;60%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;25;A morning shower;32;26;SSW;10;72%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny, cooler;11;4;WNW;18;59%;27%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NNW;20;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;19;4;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;ESE;11;35%;20%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;S;19;82%;81%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;33;21;Partly sunny;34;20;WNW;11;37%;11%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;A snow shower, cold;3;-3;SE;10;78%;84%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;39;26;SSW;13;47%;14%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Showers around;31;23;SE;6;67%;84%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;4;Clouds and sun;11;4;E;21;77%;7%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;24;11;A morning shower;20;12;NNE;15;48%;61%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;15;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;W;22;67%;66%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;17;82%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;Nice with some sun;25;11;ESE;9;44%;29%;8

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;11;57%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;11;2;Rather cloudy;9;2;ESE;14;62%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A downpour;33;26;SSW;8;71%;74%;12

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;28;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;E;13;63%;11%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;14;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;24;ESE;8;42%;12%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;28;16;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;SSE;16;44%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;15;7;Mostly sunny, milder;17;8;NW;11;69%;17%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;24;Sunshine;33;25;ESE;10;62%;28%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and very warm;36;28;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;N;12;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;WSW;6;52%;33%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;22;7;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;N;11;25%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;36;26;Hazy sun and warm;37;25;W;12;40%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SSW;9;48%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;29;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;NNW;10;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Spotty showers;13;6;SSW;13;71%;79%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy, sunshine;32;25;Breezy with a shower;31;25;NNE;24;55%;56%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;ESE;8;68%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Warm with hazy sun;38;27;S;14;52%;5%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;8;78%;70%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;An afternoon shower;15;2;NW;12;50%;53%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Clouds and sun;32;25;SW;11;72%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;Sunny;21;17;SSE;13;79%;14%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;13;Afternoon rain;18;12;W;14;79%;76%;5

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;16;7;Cooler with a shower;12;2;NE;18;63%;55%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;14;Cloudy, not as warm;19;14;S;12;58%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;11;73%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;Spotty showers;17;11;SW;8;61%;89%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SW;12;61%;86%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;24;A few showers;29;24;E;6;85%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;32;27;A t-storm around;34;28;WNW;11;57%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers, mainly late;11;8;Partly sunny, warmer;15;11;NW;10;50%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;11;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;NW;10;20%;3%;14

Miami, United States;Clearing, a shower;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;WNW;13;73%;63%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;12;1;Spotty showers;14;4;SSW;10;70%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm around;32;27;S;11;68%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;20;56%;4%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;11;1;A bit of snow;2;-1;SW;14;64%;91%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Occasional rain;10;5;SW;12;71%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;32;28;Periods of sun;33;28;NW;12;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;A morning t-shower;25;17;E;13;68%;80%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and warm;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;18;2;WNW;27;63%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and cooler;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;14;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold;-1;-5;Snow;1;-4;NE;16;54%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;22;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;10;NNE;10;42%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;16;4;A touch of rain;8;3;N;18;56%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and cooler;9;-1;Periods of snow;3;-2;W;21;59%;89%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Spotty showers;29;25;E;17;83%;97%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;8;75%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;12;87%;78%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;7;A shower in the p.m.;18;5;NNE;13;59%;58%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;E;13;53%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;9;64%;63%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;High clouds;31;24;NE;13;78%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;12;43%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;16;5;Spotty showers;16;3;W;9;64%;77%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;25;6;Clouding up, warm;27;11;NNW;6;48%;4%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer, p.m. rain;20;11;Morning showers;19;11;SSW;12;73%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;22;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;WNW;8;73%;42%;9

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;8;76%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;5;1;An afternoon shower;7;5;SE;13;72%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;14;4;Mostly cloudy;14;4;SW;8;58%;33%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;26;22;Periods of rain;25;21;W;14;81%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;SE;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;4;Partly sunny;17;9;WNW;10;67%;70%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;14;5;Cloudy and cooler;9;0;SE;11;72%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;15;10;Areas of low clouds;17;10;SW;17;64%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;27;18;ENE;15;79%;89%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;E;23;64%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NNE;11;96%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;ESE;10;15%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;19;9;Clouds and sun, cool;18;7;SSW;8;58%;30%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NE;15;66%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;12;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;12;SW;7;83%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;21;7;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;NW;9;55%;6%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;22;7;High clouds and warm;27;13;W;6;46%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;WNW;18;56%;29%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A morning shower;32;26;S;10;70%;85%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;13;3;Partly sunny;14;3;SW;13;58%;29%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;24;67%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;0;Partly sunny;15;2;SSW;13;53%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;19;11;W;19;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;30;21;Sunshine and windy;29;24;E;29;58%;37%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;12;4;A stray shower;13;3;S;11;59%;55%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;26;11;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;7;N;12;62%;68%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;A t-storm around;24;12;NNW;16;65%;64%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;28;20;Warm with sunshine;32;22;ENE;14;15%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with clearing;31;17;Thickening clouds;21;15;N;14;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A few showers;13;9;Spotty showers;17;6;E;7;58%;61%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;SW;16;38%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;7;1;Breezy with snow;4;0;NW;27;70%;76%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;SE;14;36%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;24;12;Becoming cloudy;25;15;E;12;52%;17%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;-2;Sunny and pleasant;19;-6;NNW;15;26%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and mild;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;W;9;48%;8%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;15;6;Spotty showers;18;6;NW;9;48%;68%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Very hot;38;25;ENE;7;52%;28%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;2;Mostly cloudy;16;1;WSW;11;63%;41%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;16;6;A shower;15;6;WSW;12;67%;81%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower;16;14;A little a.m. rain;17;13;SSW;20;83%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;26;W;10;56%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;12;A t-storm around;25;12;NE;9;41%;64%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-20 23:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan