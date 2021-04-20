Alexa
J&J records $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 19:09
A Johnson & Johnson logo appears on the exterior of a first aid kit, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday, A...

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) —

Johnson & Johnson had $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine that was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots last week.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.32 per share. Excluding one-time events, the company had per-share earnings of $2.59, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $2.31, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $22.32 billion, also surpassing expectations.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion.

Shares fell slightly before the opening bell Tuesday with markets down.

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ

Updated : 2021-04-20 20:49 GMT+08:00

