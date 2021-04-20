Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

YouBike 2.0 stations in central Taiwan city of Taichung exceed 200

Taichung City Government plans 1,000 new rental points

  120
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 18:28
Taichung plans to add 1,000 YouBike 2.0 stations to the 329 iBike 1.0 already in existence 

Taichung plans to add 1,000 YouBike 2.0 stations to the 329 iBike 1.0 already in existence  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of advanced YouBike 2.0 bike rental stations in Taichung City where cyclists can use their smartphone to pay the fare has exceeded 200, reports said Tuesday (April 20).

The central city’s aim is to reach 1,000 new rental points in addition to the 329 “iBike 1.0” stations already in existence, website nownews.com reported. Encouraging the use of bicycles was just one aspect of a wider campaign promoting the area’s new Mass Rapid Transit system, buses, and a combination of all “green” transportation modes.

Taichung launched the “iBike” system seven years ago. Due to its popularity, the city government approved a budget of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million) last year to expand and upgrade the system, making mobile payment available and convenient.

At present, some equipment from both systems was still not compatible, but the city was speeding up the upgrading and replacement of iBike 1.0 installations, according to the report.
YouBike
iBike
Taichung
bicycles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan finds excess ractopamine level in US beef
Taiwan finds excess ractopamine level in US beef
2021/04/16 20:40
Central Taiwan to continue rationing water until end of July
Central Taiwan to continue rationing water until end of July
2021/04/15 16:03
Central Taiwan city of Taichung keeps growing
Central Taiwan city of Taichung keeps growing
2021/04/14 17:21
Taiwan's annual Dajia Matsu pilgrimage begins
Taiwan's annual Dajia Matsu pilgrimage begins
2021/04/10 14:06
Taiwan's Taichung publishes free travel guide to attract Japanese tourists
Taiwan's Taichung publishes free travel guide to attract Japanese tourists
2021/04/07 16:10

Updated : 2021-04-20 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan