YouBike 2.0 stations in central Taiwan city of Taichung exceed 200

Taichung plans to add 1,000 YouBike 2.0 stations to the 329 iBike 1.0 already in existence Taichung plans to add 1,000 YouBike 2.0 stations to the 329 iBike 1.0 already in existence (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of advanced YouBike 2.0 bike rental stations in Taichung City where cyclists can use their smartphone to pay the fare has exceeded 200, reports said Tuesday (April 20).

The central city’s aim is to reach 1,000 new rental points in addition to the 329 “iBike 1.0” stations already in existence, website nownews.com reported. Encouraging the use of bicycles was just one aspect of a wider campaign promoting the area’s new Mass Rapid Transit system, buses, and a combination of all “green” transportation modes.

Taichung launched the “iBike” system seven years ago. Due to its popularity, the city government approved a budget of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million) last year to expand and upgrade the system, making mobile payment available and convenient.

At present, some equipment from both systems was still not compatible, but the city was speeding up the upgrading and replacement of iBike 1.0 installations, according to the report.