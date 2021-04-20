Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Pandemic driving demand for Taiwan’s tech products, services

Taiwan now has complete information security supply chain capable of helping governments, businesses: Expert

By Taiwan News
2021/04/20 19:31
(CICCA photo)

(CICCA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Institute for Information Industry (III) CEO Cho Cheng-hong (卓政宏) said at this year’s Finland-Taiwan Business Forum on April 15 that teleworking and the zero-contact economy have boomed under the COVID-19 pandemic, which has consequently accelerated digital transformation and driven up demand for information and telecommunications industry products.

The III is a partially government-funded information market research institute in Taiwan.

Pointing to the smart healthcare industry as one of the economic beneficiaries of the pandemic, Cho said that many companies in both countries have now begun to develop advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics and medical image management.

The III assembled domestic experts to share their knowledge on trends in AI application in medicine and foster opportunities for companies from both Taiwan and Finland to network.

In order to protect key infrastructure, medical data systems, and important industries, information security industry has been listed by the government as one of the “six core strategic industries.”

Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) Section Chief Han Yang-ming (韓揚銘) said that Taiwan has developed a complete information security supply chain capable of helping governments and businesses build well-rounded information security mechanisms.
III
teleworking
zero-contact economy
MIC
AI
Taiwan
tech

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
2021/04/20 12:45
Taiwan-Paraguay ties unchanged despite China’s vaccine diplomacy: MOFA
Taiwan-Paraguay ties unchanged despite China’s vaccine diplomacy: MOFA
2021/04/20 12:08
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
2021/04/20 11:34
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
2021/04/20 11:16
Legislature passes Taiwan-Belize mutual legal assistance pact
Legislature passes Taiwan-Belize mutual legal assistance pact
2021/04/20 10:20

Updated : 2021-04-20 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan