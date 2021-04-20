Pandemic driving demand for Taiwan’s tech products, services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Institute for Information Industry (III) CEO Cho Cheng-hong (卓政宏) said at this year’s Finland-Taiwan Business Forum on April 15 that teleworking and the zero-contact economy have boomed under the COVID-19 pandemic, which has consequently accelerated digital transformation and driven up demand for information and telecommunications industry products.

The III is a partially government-funded information market research institute in Taiwan.

Pointing to the smart healthcare industry as one of the economic beneficiaries of the pandemic, Cho said that many companies in both countries have now begun to develop advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics and medical image management.

The III assembled domestic experts to share their knowledge on trends in AI application in medicine and foster opportunities for companies from both Taiwan and Finland to network.

In order to protect key infrastructure, medical data systems, and important industries, information security industry has been listed by the government as one of the “six core strategic industries.”

Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) Section Chief Han Yang-ming (韓揚銘) said that Taiwan has developed a complete information security supply chain capable of helping governments and businesses build well-rounded information security mechanisms.