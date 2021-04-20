Immersive exhibition to feature Monet, 17 other Impressionists

Immersive exhibition "Monet and Friends" will begin in Taipei on June 25. (KKLIVE photo) Immersive exhibition "Monet and Friends" will begin in Taipei on June 25. (KKLIVE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News ) — An immersive exhibition featuring Claude Monet and the paintings of other Impressionists is set to begin in Taipei on June 25 and run until Sept. 26.

The exhibition "Monet and Friends" will be presented by the Australian company Grande Experiences and feature works from Monet and 17 other Impressionists. The show began its world tour in Sydney.

Taiwan will be the second stop globally but the first in Asia. The exhibition will be organized by KKLIVE Taiwan.



Van Gogh's "The Starry Night" (KKLIVE photo)

With the launch of "Van Gogh Alive" in 2020, the Australian art and technology group attracted more than 60 million visitors in 65 cities, including in Taipei and Kaohsiung. Audiences praised the show as "an unforgettable multi-sensory experience."

Centering on a total of 2000 pieces from Monet, Paul Cézanne, and Georges Seurat, the upcoming exhibition will bring paintings to life with SENSORY4™ technology, using 40 projectors and 5m-tall screens. Additionally, there will be classical music and scents.



Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" (KKLIVE photo)



Paul Cézanne paintings (KKLIVE photo)

The production will explore the lives and works of Monet and the Impressionists and showcase fine details of their paintings on an enormous scale, using technology to bring the audience back to 19th century France, according to organizers.

The 40-minute long experience will run in Songshan Cultural Creative Park from June 25 until Sept. 26. Tickets can be purchased online now.

Artists who will be exhibited including the following: Claude Monet, Édouard Manet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Berthe Morisot, Alfred Sisley, Mary Cassatt, Gustave Caillebotte, Armand Guillaumin, Henri-Edmond Cross, Paul Signac, Georges Seurat, Pierre Bonnard, Eva Gonzalès, and Jean Béraud.