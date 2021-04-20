Alexa
Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs studying earthquake fault lines at technology parks

Study will help civilians and businesses prepare: Economics minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 17:30
Damage from Sunday's earthquakes in Shoufeng, Hualien County 

Damage from Sunday's earthquakes in Shoufeng, Hualien County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs Central Geological Survey (CGS) is studying fault lines at technology parks to help companies and the public understand the situation, not because it expects earthquakes, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Tuesday (April 20).

Two earthquakes hit Hualien County in short succession on Sunday (April 18) evening, measuring 5.8 and 6.2 on the Richter scale, causing concern about the safety of nuclear power plants and sensitive chip foundries.

The world has been battling a global shortage of semiconductors, especially those meant for the automotive industry, but Taiwan and its advanced chipmakers have offered a helping hand in order to resolve the problem.

The study by the CGS would last five years and cost NT$100 million (US$3.56 million), with the focus on technology parks, urban areas, and the east coast, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

There is no need for fear, Wang emphasized, as the research is only meant to help the public understand Taiwan’s geology and take precautions when building homes or industrial facilities.
earthquake
semiconductor industry
Central Geological Survey
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua

