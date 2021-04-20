Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president

Diplomatic relations between Taiwan, Belize started 32 years ago

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 16:44
Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts (third from left) visited President Tsai Ing-wen (third from right) Tuesday 

Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts (third from left) visited President Tsai Ing-wen (third from right) Tuesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candice Pitts presented her credentials as the new Belizean ambassador to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (April 20), marking the 32nd anniversary of official diplomatic relations.

The president mentioned last year’s bilateral agreements on economic cooperation, airline services, and judicial assistance to emphasize the cordial relationship between Taiwan and the Central American nation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The new ambassador’s background in education, women’s rights, and as a city councilor in Belize City demonstrate her relevant experience as well as an understanding of public opinion, Tsai added.

Taiwan and Belize opened official diplomatic relations in October 1989, and President Tsai visited the allied nation in August 2018.
Belize
Candice Pitts
diplomatic allies
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan-Belize relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Cultural festival showcases Caribbean and Latin American delicacies, performing arts
Cultural festival showcases Caribbean and Latin American delicacies, performing arts
2021/04/18 17:28
President Tsai meets US delegation, calls for resumption of TIFA
President Tsai meets US delegation, calls for resumption of TIFA
2021/04/15 18:18
Biden’s delegation to Taiwan a new form of US diplomacy
Biden’s delegation to Taiwan a new form of US diplomacy
2021/04/15 17:21
Canada's House of Commons backs HFX award for Taiwan's president
Canada's House of Commons backs HFX award for Taiwan's president
2021/04/15 11:21
US Senate confirms China hardliner Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state
US Senate confirms China hardliner Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state
2021/04/14 19:26

Updated : 2021-04-20 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan