New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president

Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts (third from left) visited President Tsai Ing-wen (third from right) Tuesday Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts (third from left) visited President Tsai Ing-wen (third from right) Tuesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candice Pitts presented her credentials as the new Belizean ambassador to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (April 20), marking the 32nd anniversary of official diplomatic relations.

The president mentioned last year’s bilateral agreements on economic cooperation, airline services, and judicial assistance to emphasize the cordial relationship between Taiwan and the Central American nation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The new ambassador’s background in education, women’s rights, and as a city councilor in Belize City demonstrate her relevant experience as well as an understanding of public opinion, Tsai added.

Taiwan and Belize opened official diplomatic relations in October 1989, and President Tsai visited the allied nation in August 2018.