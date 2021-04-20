Alexa
Drowning death likely linked to water rationing in central Taiwan

Victim likely went to river to bathe, wash clothes: Police

  538
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 15:52
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Taichung are looking into a possible link between a man’s drowning death and water-rationing measures currently in effect in the region.

As the drought situation in central Taiwan is worsening, water rationing measures, such as providing water only five days a week, have been implemented across Taichung, CNA reported.

Taichung’s Fire Bureau said it received reports at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday (April 20) that a man had likely drowned in the Toubiankeng River in the city’s Taiping District. Firefighters from two local fire stations said that when they arrived at the scene, they found the man, presumed to be in his 50s, apparently drowned.

According to an initial police investigation, the victim likely went to the river to bathe and wash clothes. As no ID was found at the scene, police began visiting nearby households in an effort to identify the remains.
Toubiankeng River
water rationing
Taichung

Updated : 2021-04-20 18:18 GMT+08:00

