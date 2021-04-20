Alexa
Sotheby's to collaborate with Taiwanese 'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou

Renowned auction house Sotheby's announces June collaboration with music icon

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 14:39
Sotheby's announced an upcoming collaboration with Jay Chou. (Instagram, Jay Chou photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned auction house Sotheby's announced Monday (April 19) that it will collaborate with Taiwanese music icon Jay Chou in June.

International auction house Sotheby's, founded in the U.K. in 1744, announced Monday that a forthcoming joint project with 42-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou (周杰倫), dubbed the “King of Mandopop” and "Boss Chou" (周董), will launch in June. The form of cooperation remains secret, though it will be revealed shortly.

Sotheby's posted highlights of the veteran artist's career, including footage from his concerts and films.

"Jay is a musician, singer-songwriter, actor and director whose music, stage performances and movies have captured the hearts of millions," the auction house wrote. "As one of the world's biggest influencers, Jay is also a passionate and avid art collector.”

Chou reposted Sotheby's' announcement, receiving more than 320,000 views. Even without knowing the nature of the project, some fans are buying tickets already.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the collaboration will not include a concert or other form of artistic production.

Sotheby's x Jay Chou

Sotheby’s is thrilled and honoured to announce an exciting upcoming collaboration with legendary musical icon and avid collector 周杰倫 Jay Chou
Updated : 2021-04-20 15:37 GMT+08:00

