Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan High Court increases prison sentences for attackers of Hong Kong bookseller

Three attackers receive jail terms of 6 to 8 months, appeals still possible

  210
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 14:15
Lam Wing-kee showing T-shirt he wore during April 21, 2020, attack. 

Lam Wing-kee showing T-shirt he wore during April 21, 2020, attack.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Court on Tuesday (April 20) handed out prison sentences ranging from six to eight months to three men for attacking Hong Kong bookseller and democracy activist Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) with paint.

The new sentences are an increase from the three to four month-terms issued by the Taipei District Court last November, but appeals are still possible, CNA reported.

The court justified its latest decision by saying Lam, who founded the Taiwan Causeway Bay bookstore after leaving Hong Kong amid fears of Chinese persecution, still lives in fear of new attacks.

On April 21 last year, Lam was sitting down outside a coffee shop when a man later named as Tseng Shih-feng (曾士峰) poured red paint from a bottle into a cup and flung it at the bookseller. His brother, Tseng Shih-cheng (曾士晟), took pictures of the incident.

A third man, Cheng Chi-lung (鄭啟龍), had employed the two brothers to express dissatisfaction at Lam’s pro-democracy actions, reports said.

The Taiwan High Court sentenced Cheng to eight months in prison, Tseng Shih-feng to seven months, and Tseng Shih-cheng to six months. During court hearings, Lam said the District Court sentences had been too light and that due to his public profile, he is easily recognizable and could become the target of future attacks.

A separate demand for compensation is still under consideration by the courts, CNA reported. Lam had asked for NT$3 million (US$107,000), while the District Court awarded him NT$300,000 last March.
Lam Wing-kee
Causeway Bay Books
paint attack
Hong Kong democracy
Taiwan High Court

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
2021/04/17 09:00
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
2021/04/03 17:38
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
2021/03/30 19:00
Taiwan High Court sentences man to 17 years for railway police killing
Taiwan High Court sentences man to 17 years for railway police killing
2021/02/24 14:05
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
2021/02/18 11:26

Updated : 2021-04-20 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan