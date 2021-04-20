Taiwan High Court increases prison sentences for attackers of Hong Kong bookseller

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Court on Tuesday (April 20) handed out prison sentences ranging from six to eight months to three men for attacking Hong Kong bookseller and democracy activist Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) with paint.

The new sentences are an increase from the three to four month-terms issued by the Taipei District Court last November, but appeals are still possible, CNA reported.

The court justified its latest decision by saying Lam, who founded the Taiwan Causeway Bay bookstore after leaving Hong Kong amid fears of Chinese persecution, still lives in fear of new attacks.

On April 21 last year, Lam was sitting down outside a coffee shop when a man later named as Tseng Shih-feng (曾士峰) poured red paint from a bottle into a cup and flung it at the bookseller. His brother, Tseng Shih-cheng (曾士晟), took pictures of the incident.

A third man, Cheng Chi-lung (鄭啟龍), had employed the two brothers to express dissatisfaction at Lam’s pro-democracy actions, reports said.

The Taiwan High Court sentenced Cheng to eight months in prison, Tseng Shih-feng to seven months, and Tseng Shih-cheng to six months. During court hearings, Lam said the District Court sentences had been too light and that due to his public profile, he is easily recognizable and could become the target of future attacks.

A separate demand for compensation is still under consideration by the courts, CNA reported. Lam had asked for NT$3 million (US$107,000), while the District Court awarded him NT$300,000 last March.