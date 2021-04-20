Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot

Kuo Hsing-chun sets 2 world records, grabs 3 gold medals, secures Olympic berth

  184
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/20 11:16
Kuo Hsing-chun setting world record in clean and jerk of 137 kgs. (ELTA screenshot)

Kuo Hsing-chun setting world record in clean and jerk of 137 kgs. (ELTA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting," Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), on Monday (April 20) set two world records, won three gold medals, and secured an Olympic berth at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

While competing in the women's 59 kg division, Kuo started out the snatch category by easily raising 105 kgs. In her next lift, she snatched 107 kgs, setting a national record and tying the world record.

On her third lift, she snatched 110 kgs, winning her first gold of the match. She also shattered the prior world record of 107 kgs set by North Korea's Choe Hyo-sim at the World Championships in 2019.

In the clean and jerk, Kuo faced some adversity, as her first attempt at 133 kgs was disqualified due to unsteady footing. On her second attempt, Kuo hoisted the barbell with rock-steady poise, assuring her a gold medal in the event and her second overall.

For her last lift, she attempted the world record of 137 kgs, which she appeared to raise with more ease than the lighter weight she had struggled with earlier. With a combined total of 247 kgs in the two lifts, Kuo surpassed her previous world record for total weight lifted — 246 kgs — and captured her third gold medal of the games.

Her wins secured her bid at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games because it marked her sixth International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) competition since 2018. Weightlifters wishing to take part in the upcoming Olympics must have competed in six IWF events between November 2018 and April 25 of 2021 and at least once in three separate Olympic qualifying cycles over that period.

Kuo was among five Taiwanese weightlifters competing in the event.
weightlifter
weightlifting
Taiwanese athletes
Team Taiwan
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Olympics
Kuo Hsing-chun

RELATED ARTICLES

Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option
Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option
2021/04/17 03:00
Taiwan medal harvest could triple at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan medal harvest could triple at Tokyo Olympics
2021/04/16 20:05
Some Olympic uniforms liable to contain Xinjiang cotton: Report
Some Olympic uniforms liable to contain Xinjiang cotton: Report
2021/04/07 17:22
Taiwan education minister supports athletes preparing for Beijing Olympics
Taiwan education minister supports athletes preparing for Beijing Olympics
2021/04/07 16:47
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korea hopes
2021/04/06 13:50

Updated : 2021-04-20 12:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan