Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/20 09:07
Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned.

Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year. Coney Barrett, 49, was approved last fall by the Republican-led Senate just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was the third justice selected by then-President Donald Trump and she replaced Ginsburg, the court's most prominent liberal, gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Politico reported earlier Monday that Barrett had a deal for a book about how judges should avoid letting their decisions be shaped by personal feelings, but did not identify the publisher. Other Supreme Court justices who have released books in recent years include Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor.

Updated : 2021-04-20 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan