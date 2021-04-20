Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

LaMelo Ball nearing return to action for the Hornets

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/20 08:50
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets a...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets a...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets a...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets a...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity by doctors after having a cast removed from his right wrist.

It's unclear at this point when he'll be ready to play in a game.

Ball sustained a fractured right wrist during the Hornets’ March 20 game against the Los Angeles Clippers and has not played since.

Ball underwent further evaluation on his wrist Monday by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed.

Ball, the No. 3 overall selection in last year's NBA draft, was among the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year honors prior to the injury. He won Eastern Conference rookie of the month three times and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals in 41 contests.

Ball currently ranks first in assists and steals among rookies, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds.

Since he was promoted to the starting lineup on Feb. 1, Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 21 starts while shooting 46.4% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets entered Monday night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at 28-28 with 16 remaining the season.

Updated : 2021-04-20 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan