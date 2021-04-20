Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Phillies missing 3 players due to COVID-19 protocols

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 07:24
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) talks to the New York Mets bench after hitting Michael Conforto with a pitch during the sixth ...

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) talks to the New York Mets bench after hitting Michael Conforto with a pitch during the sixth ...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies placed three players on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols and two more coaches weren't with the team for a game Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

Left-handed reliever José Alvarado, lefty starter Matt Moore and infielder Ronald Torreyes went on the injured list. First-base coach Paco Figueroa and assistant Bobby Meacham also entered COVID-19 protocols, joining hitting coach Joe Dillon, third-base coach Dusty Wathan and bullpen coach Dave Lundquist.

The team did not say if any of the players or coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Infielder Nick Maton and left-handed pitchers Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez were recalled from Philadelphia's alternate site.

Infield coach Juan Castro served as first-base coach Monday night against San Francisco and Triple-A manager Gary Jones came up coach third base.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-20 09:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan