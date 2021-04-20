Alexa
Nets' Durant ruled out for Tuesday with thigh contusion

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 06:25
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the court after a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, A...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the court after a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, A...

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant will not play Tuesday when the Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left thigh contusion.

It will be Durant's 34th missed game this season. He has appeared in 24, the latest of those being Sunday in Miami. He had to leave that game after four minutes because of the thigh issue, and Brooklyn went on to lose 109-107.

Brooklyn has also ruled out James Harden again because of his right hamstring injury.

Durant has missed 24 games because of a left hamstring injury, six others in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus and three more for injury management.

Durant is averaging 27.3 points this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

