Clippers sign G Yogi Ferrell to 10-day contract

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 04:59
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.

He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with Cleveland this season. He also played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

Ferrell has also played for Brooklyn, Dallas and Sacramento during his NBA career, averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

The Clippers earlier signed forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day deal after he played for their G League entry in nearby Ontario.

