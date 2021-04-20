Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Series of Poker moving from ESPN to CBS Sports

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 05:14
World Series of Poker moving from ESPN to CBS Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Series of Poker is moving from ESPN to CBS Sports.

CBS and PokerGO announced Monday that the CBS Sports Network will be the home of World Series of Poker events, including 15 hours of the main event competition, which will take place in November in Las Vegas.

The agreement also includes 36 hours of 18 additional gold bracelet events. ESPN had televised the World Series since 2002, but CBS was the first to televise World Series events in the mid-1970s.

CBS had also done some of the gold bracelet events through its partnership with PokerGO since 2019.

“We consider this a best in class property. Everyone wants a seat at the final table and it has tremendous visibility and popularity,” said Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports.

Updated : 2021-04-20 09:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan