NHL suspends Canucks defenseman Edler for kneeing

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 04:46
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler for two games for kneeing Toronto forward Zach Hyman.

Edler also will forfeit $103,448 under the terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement and will be eligible to return on Saturday.

The collision happened in the second period of Vancouver’s 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman in front of the Leafs bench.

The left winger dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before play was halted and a trainer came to his aid. Hyman went directly to the locker room and did not return.

The Canucks were playing their first game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canucks and Maple Leafs meet again Tuesday night in Vancouver. ___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-20 09:09 GMT+08:00

