Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/20 04:21
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, pulling major indexes below the latest record highs they reached last week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%. Small-company stocks did worse than the rest of the market. Technology stocks had some of the biggest pullbacks, but the losses were shared broadly by a mix of banks, energy companies and others that depend on spending by consumers.

Investors are turning their focus to company earnings reports, and looking to see if the upbeat forecasts for strong results hold true.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 22.21 points, or 0.5%, to 4,163.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.04 points, or 0.4%, to 34,077.63.

The Nasdaq fell 137.58 points, or 1%, to 13,914.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.67 points, or 1.4% to 2,232.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 407.19 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 3,471.15 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,026.48 points, or 8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 257.15 points, or 13%.

Updated : 2021-04-20 09:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan