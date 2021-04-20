Alexa
Peloton, Tesla fall; Harley-Davidson, GameStop rise

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 04:13
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sterling Bancorp, up 79 cents to $24.62.

Webster Financial is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal.

Herman Miller Inc., down $3.84 to $40.46.

The furniture maker is buying Knoll for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

GameStop Corp., up $9.68 to $164.37.

The video game retailer said George Sherman will resign as CEO by July 31.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $8.46 to $107.75.

Safety regulators issued a warning about the fitness equipment company's treadmills after one child died and others were injured.

Tesla Inc., down $25.15 to $714.63.

A fatal car crash in Texas reportedly involved one of the electric vehicle maker's models.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up 70 cents to $11.84.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets signed a deal with Amazon.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.91 to $44.29.

The motorcycle maker's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Haemonetics Corp., down $42.29 to $74.68.

CSL Plasma is not renewing its supply deal with the provider blood management systems.

Updated : 2021-04-20 09:08 GMT+08:00

