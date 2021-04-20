New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|131.90
|Up
|.70
|May
|129.40
|131.55
|129.05
|129.85
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|133.80
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|131.35
|133.60
|131.10
|131.90
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|133.15
|135.50
|133.05
|133.80
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|135.55
|137.90
|135.50
|136.25
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|137.00
|139.80
|137.00
|138.25
|Up
|.75
|May
|139.60
|140.50
|138.25
|139.05
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|140.05
|140.85
|138.70
|139.50
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|140.30
|140.30
|138.90
|139.75
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|140.65
|140.65
|139.15
|140.10
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|140.80
|Up
|.70
|May
|141.35
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|141.85
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|142.40
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|142.90
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|143.30
|Up
|.70