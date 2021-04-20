Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/20 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 131.90 Up .70
May 129.40 131.55 129.05 129.85 Up .70
Jul 133.80 Up .65
Jul 131.35 133.60 131.10 131.90 Up .70
Sep 133.15 135.50 133.05 133.80 Up .65
Dec 135.55 137.90 135.50 136.25 Up .70
Mar 137.00 139.80 137.00 138.25 Up .75
May 139.60 140.50 138.25 139.05 Up .75
Jul 140.05 140.85 138.70 139.50 Up .70
Sep 140.30 140.30 138.90 139.75 Up .70
Dec 140.65 140.65 139.15 140.10 Up .70
Mar 140.80 Up .70
May 141.35 Up .70
Jul 141.85 Up .70
Sep 142.40 Up .70
Dec 142.90 Up .70
Mar 143.30 Up .70

Updated : 2021-04-20 05:21 GMT+08:00

