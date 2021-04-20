Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2492 Up 28
May 2447 2489 2415 2437 Up 29
Jul 2510 Up 28
Jul 2485 2501 2469 2492 Up 28
Sep 2493 2520 2489 2510 Up 28
Dec 2504 2525 2496 2512 Up 23
Mar 2500 2511 2481 2499 Up 22
May 2494 2498 2476 2490 Up 23
Jul 2489 2491 2472 2486 Up 25
Sep 2488 2489 2472 2486 Up 28
Dec 2488 2490 2474 2487 Up 29
Mar 2487 Up 29

Updated : 2021-04-20 05:20 GMT+08:00

