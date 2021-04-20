BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2492
|Up
|28
|May
|2447
|2489
|2415
|2437
|Up
|29
|Jul
|2510
|Up
|28
|Jul
|2485
|2501
|2469
|2492
|Up
|28
|Sep
|2493
|2520
|2489
|2510
|Up
|28
|Dec
|2504
|2525
|2496
|2512
|Up
|23
|Mar
|2500
|2511
|2481
|2499
|Up
|22
|May
|2494
|2498
|2476
|2490
|Up
|23
|Jul
|2489
|2491
|2472
|2486
|Up
|25
|Sep
|2488
|2489
|2472
|2486
|Up
|28
|Dec
|2488
|2490
|2474
|2487
|Up
|29
|Mar
|2487
|Up
|29