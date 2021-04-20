Alexa
The Latest: MLB's Indians to boost attendance to 40% in May

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/20 01:49
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow reacts with teammate Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against t...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%.

The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis. Fans are required to wear masks while in the ballpark — unless they are actively eating or drinking — and encouraged to abide by other health and safety protocols.

Cleveland begins its longest homestand of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox before hosting the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

