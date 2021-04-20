Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/20 01:21
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga.

The nation's No. 1 overall recruit announced Monday on ESPN that he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.

Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.

"It was their consistent approach, how versatile they are on the court and their offensive style,” Holmgren said. “They take their talent and tweak their system based on their personnel. They know how to put it all together.”

Holmgren combines the skills of a guard with a 7-foot-1 frame and has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.

He is following in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs, a close friend who is also from Minnesota.

Suggs had a stellar freshman season, capped off by hitting one of the most memorable shots in Final Four history, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Gonzaga into the national championship game. The Zags lost to Baylor in the title game.

Suggs is expected to leave for the NBA, but Gonzaga still should have a stacked roster next season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

