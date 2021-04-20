Alexa
Fordham forward Joel Soriano transfers to St. John's

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 00:26
NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham forward Joel Soriano is transferring to St. John's, strengthening the Red Storm's inside game.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Soriano spent two seasons with the Rams and has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Soriano started all 14 of Fordham’s games last season for a team that went 2-12. He averaged 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds, posting eight double-doubles. He ranked third in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage (54.5%). His 3.5 offensive boards per game were easily the most in the league.

“Joel gives our team a new dimension on the interior with his scoring, rebounding and defensive abilities,” Red Storm coach Mike Anderson said in a statement Monday.

Soriano played for the Dominican Republic during the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Updated : 2021-04-20 05:13 GMT+08:00

