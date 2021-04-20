Alexa
Quotes from soccer players about the Super League

By Associated Press
2021/04/20 00:21
Sheffield United's Ethan Ampadu, right, duels for the ball with Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the English Premier League soccer match between Le...

LONDON (AP) — Quotes from current and former players about the plan to create a breakaway Super League in European soccer:

"I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet.” — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera.

“This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community only to serve self-interested owners, who stopped caring about their fans long ago, and complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic.” — Former Portugal forward Luis Figo, who previously played for proposed Super League clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

“Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League — not any Super League." — Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Özil, who previously played for proposed Super League club Arsenal.

“This project is disgusting, not fair and I’m disappointed to see clubs I represented involved. Fight against this!” — Antalyaspor forward Lukas Podolski, who previously played for proposed Super League clubs Arsenal and Inter Milan.

“Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side. I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation.” — Zenit St. Petersburg defender Dejan Lovren, who previously played for proposed Super League club Liverpool.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

